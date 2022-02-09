WORCESTER, Mass. - A popular Central Massachusetts donut shop opened its newest location Wednesday in Worcester.

Before opening its doors, a line formed outside the new Rocco’s Doughnut Co. on West Boylston Street this morning.

It’s Rocco’s third location in Central Massachusetts. Their first shop in Millbury opened in 2018, followed by the larger Westborough shop in 2019.

Last year, the owners of Rocco’s told Spectrum News 1 they also plan to go mobile in 2022 with a customized retro 1960s camper for corporate events, birthday parties and more.

Rocco’s hopes to open a fourth location in the future further east of Worcester in the Natick and Framingham area.