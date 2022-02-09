EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. - Quilts & Treasures, Inc. has been around for decades and in February, the quilting store is celebrating another milestone.

“When I realized that February was going to have 2-2-22 as well as 2-22-22, I decided that would be a great theme for an event,” store manager Valerie Morton said.

​Celebrating a moment in history we won’t see again for 89 years, Morton is hosting unique events related to the number two.

From two quilting classes a week, to double the value on select store specials, the store seems to have folks from all over the county excited.

“I love coming to quilting classes here,” Jean Hill, an Easthampton resident, said. “Everybody here is very helpful. They do let you use your machines which is good because I have trouble carrying my machine.”

"It's convenient here,” Springfield resident, Dolores Brodecki, said. “They're very helpful and it's a super shop. You can't say you can't find a piece of fabric in here.”

Quilts & Treasures, Inc. offers classes for beginners up through experts. Morton said her doors are open to all who are interested in learning how to quilt and, if you believe in timing, now could be a good time to start.