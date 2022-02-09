PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A number of PSTA bus operators feel they were slighted a fair pay increase during a recent round of salary negotiations.

Bus operators gathered Wednesday morning at the corner of Ulmerton Road and 34th St in Pinellas County to push for higher salaries. They plan to be back out from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

April Murphy, a retired bus operator, says frustrations boiled over late last month when Brad Miller, CEO of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, received a more than $10,000 raise as well as a merit adjustment. Murphy says a number of administrators also received pay raises at much higher rate than was offered to the county's roughly 400 bus drivers.

"For frontline workers who bust our butt, we were out there with COVID happening and with the sick and violent passengers," she said. "Our guys and gals went to work every single day."

Bus drivers received a raise at just over 3% which Murphy says isn't fair after all they have done throughout the pandemic.

"We now know what they think of us, how they're going to treat us," she said. "It'll never be the same unless the right the wrong they did to our people."

Longtime bus operator Kevin Sablan says he just wants to be treated the same as the rest of the employees in PSTA.

"That's really all we're asking for is to be treated fairly, like the rest of the company," he said. "We're all the same company, why do these people deserve more than the front line workers?"

Sablan says the drivers are often too busy for bathroom and lunch breaks.

"We're all employees at PSTA. It's unfair to segregate the groups the way they have and say that this group that's worked from home the last 2 years deserves more than those who have been out in the trenches the last 2 years during this pandemic."

The goal of the protest is to show taxpayers where their money is going, Murphy said. ​