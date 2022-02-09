LAKELAND, Fla. — Nearly 60 workers at a Peloton location in Lakeland are losing their jobs.

A federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice says the location on New Tampa Highway will permanently close.

Warehouse associates, field specialists and certified service technicians are among those being laid off.

"We regret the need to implement this layoff," the company said in the WARN statement (read the entire statement below).

The news continues a tough stretch for the exercise and treadmill company.

Peloton announced Tuesday that it's no longer going to build a $400 million facility in Ohio, which was expected to bring in 2,000 jobs and $138 million in new annual payroll.

Co-founder John Foley stepped down Tuesday, no longer serving as CEO. The company also announced that it is cutting 2,800 jobs globally, including a 20% cut at its corporate offices.

Peloton’s shares have plummeted from a peak of $162.70 in December 2020 to less than $30 now.

Company shares surged during the early days of the pandemic, but as more people are returning to the gym, its bottom line has been affected.