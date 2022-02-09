KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Amazon is expanding its Kenosha operations and adding up to 400 jobs. It’s the latest in a series of developments in Wisconsin by the online retailer.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance says Amazon plans to lease a 1 million-square-foot distribution center and begin operating by early next year.

The distribution center is east of Amazon’s fulfillment center that opened in 2013 along Interstate 94. The company has more than 3,000 employees in Kenosha, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Amazon has been a wonderful addition to our community and I am pleased to see the new distribution center will add further employment opportunities offering substantial benefits,” said Mayor John Antaramian, in a statement.

The latest development comes after last week’s news that Amazon plans to develop a 3.4 million-square-foot distribution center on 145 acres in Cottage Grove. The $200 million facility project is expected to employ 1,500 people.

The company’s other Wisconsin operations include a 2.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Oak Creek, which opened in October 2020 and has 1,500 employees.