The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

"Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the panel, wrote in a statement. "He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans."

In a release, the panel detailed that Navarro reportedly worked with former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who himself was indicted late last year for defying a subpoena from the panel, as well as others "to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election."

"In his book, Mr. Navarro described this plan as the 'Green Bay Sweep,'" the statement reads. "In an interview, Mr. Navarro reportedly added that former President Trump was 'on board with the strategy,' as were 'more than 100' members of Congress."

