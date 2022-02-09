MENASHA, Wis. — Aida Clemens is in the Menasha Goodwill store so often, for what she calls “treasure hunts," that she knows some of the staff.

“I love it because you never know what you’re going to find,” she said while flipping through women’s tops.

Not only do her trips turn up surprise purchases, but it’s a way she and other customers can help stretch their dollar a little further.

That’s especially important as Americans face the quickest rate of inflation growth in 40 years.

“It makes a difference,” Clemens said. “Gas is expensive and food is extremely expensive. Summer is coming and we all want to wear something new so I come here and I find it.”

She holds up a top still on the hanger.

“I got some beautiful things,” Clemens said. “Two dollars, you can’t beat that.”

Andrew Schleiss, a Goodwill regional team leader, said its retail stores are seeing more traffic.

“We’re seeing a 30% year over year increase in traffic,” he said. “That’s actually about 11% over what we were expecting to see.”

That traffic is driven by everything from customers coming to see what new products are added, to people like Clemens who are treasure hunting.

The federal government said Americans are paying more for everything from food to energy to clothing. For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said clothing prices are up about 6% from last year.

“We tend to see some of our biggest increases when times get tough because people really are hunting for that value,” Schleiss said. “When we tie the mission side of it also, it’s not only that they’re seeking value, but they’re seeking that give back to the community as well.”

Goodwill said the majority of the money generated by retail sales goes back to its mission of elevating people by eliminating barriers to employment.

Clemens’ day wrapped with two shopping bags — and the thrill of the hunt.

“It is definitely a calling for me,” she said. “It calls me. I go. I get it.”