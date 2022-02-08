A Central New York dog rescue that has already made a big impact in our community wants more people to learn about its mission.

The Seventh Heaven Dog Rescue first formed in 2018 after a dog named Seven was rescued by Jana and Steve Reiss. Every year, thousands of dogs are left neglected or abandoned in shelters right here in New York.

The goal of the Seventh Heaven Rescue is to find adopting families, or "fosters," who will take dogs until a good permanent home can be found. The group, made up of volunteers, is in constant communication with animal control officers to help the animals in every way possible.

"We provide medical care. We get dogs that get heart worm, and we treat the heart worm. We have a recent puppy that has dental issues and we're trying to help that adopter with these issues. So, we really believe that every dog needs a chance at a good home," said Seventh Heaven Dog Rescue Vice President Liz Persons.

Volunteers said the non-profit has helped save about 700 dogs since forming four years ago.

If you're interested in adopting, fostering, or making a donation, you're encouraged to contact the rescue.