Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated from an event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, a spokesperson for D.C. public schools confirmed to Spectrum News.

What You Need To Know Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated from an event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday due to a bomb threat



Emhoff was at the school to participate in a Black History Month event



Students and educators were instructed to leave the building via an overhead announcement urging them to "evacuate"



It's unclear if the threat was related to Emhoff's visit

Emhoff was at the school to participate in a Black History Month event. He was in the building for minutes before a member of his security detail said "we have to go" and whisked him out of the building into his motorcade.

Students and educators were instructed to leave the building via an overhead announcement urging them to "evacuate." It's unclear if the threat was related to Emhoff's visit.

Moments before the @SecondGentleman was ushered out of the room by Secret Service due to a bomb threat here at Dunbar High School. A spokesperson for D.C. public schools just confirmed to us it was a bomb threat, and the school has now been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KLr3wgnymO — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) February 8, 2022

According to the pool, the Second Gentleman's staff informed the pool there was a security threat reported by the school to secret service, but did not provide further information. Emhoff was ushered out of the room by a secret service agent.

Here’s the current scene outside Dunbar High School as D.C. police work to clear it after a bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/k2Q2378Onf — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) February 8, 2022

A spokesperson for Emhoff confirmed that the second gentleman is "safe and the school has been evacuated."

U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work. — Katie Peters (@KatiePeters46) February 8, 2022

"We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work," Katie Peters, Emhoff's Communications Director, wrote on Twitter.

DC public schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez confirmed that Emhoff was ushered out due to the bomb threat and told Spectrum News that students have been sent home.

"I think everyone is safe," Gutierrez said. "The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

During the visit, Emhoff was expected "to meet with students who are participating in a program that helps them relate to history on a personal level," the White House said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.