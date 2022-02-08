DENNYSVILLE — Maine ocean regulators might close the state's most productive scallop fishing grounds for the year.

The state is home to a winter scallop fishing industry that takes place in nearshore waters. The most fertile scalloping grounds in the state are in Cobscook Bay in rural Down East Maine.

The Maine Department of Maine Resources said the area is showing signs of pressure from the scallop harvest and will be evaluated for closure this week. It's common for the state to shut down scalloping grounds to prevent overfishing.

The state has also closed Johnson Bay and the Eastport Breakwater area for the year.

The Maine scalloping season lasts until the early days of spring. Most of the fishermen use boats, but some divers also participate.