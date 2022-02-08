MILWAUKEE — A new children’s bookstore will open soon in Milwaukee, focusing on bringing diverse stories to youth.

Rooted MKE is set to open late February. It will be located at 5312 W. Vliet St. The bookstore will focus on stories by or about Black people, Indigenous people and people of color.

It also will serve as a maker's space for crafts and tutoring.

Ashley Valentine is a Milwaukee native and said her love for books inspired to start this business. She also saw a need for this type of bookstore.

As a former educator, she always struggled to find books that were representative of students of color, so she wanted to be the one to provide a space for young people to find that sense of belonging.

“If you’re trying to create a space for kids I think it’s really critical that you bring in different perspectives of who Brown people are,” said Valentine. “Let them absorb that as they start to make decisions on their own.”

Her love for books has always been a big part of her life and seeing her dreams become a reality has been fulfilling.

“I don't remember a time where I didn't want to own a bookstore,” she said.

Although the books are aimed toward featuring BIPOC stories, Valentine said all are welcome and will find a safe space at the bookstore.

“It's important that everyone become exposed to more than what they feel comfortable with and more than what they perceive on an everyday basis,” she said.

She is excited for the day she will soon be able to open her doors to the community, but to also share the experience with her two young children.