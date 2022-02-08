MILWAUKEE — Non-alcoholic cocktails and beers are growing in popularity. It is a trend that has local brewers and distillers taking notice.

Once a niche market that was often reserved for people who did not drink alcohol at all, trends are changing.

According to data from International Wine and Spirits Record, consumption of low or no alcohol spirits and wine is expected to increase nearly 35% worldwide by 2024.

Milwaukee-based Great Lakes Distillery is among the Wisconsin based alcohol producers to have recently launched a non-alcoholic spirit.

In January, founder Guy Rehorst released Junipre, a gin-like spirit that does not contain alcohol.

It comes as Rehorst has studied industry trends that show an increased demand for these types of products among non-drinkers and drinkers alike.

“There has been a big uptick in people moderating their alcohol intake,” said Rehorst “Whether that is health or because they have to drive their friends’ home but a lot of people just want to enjoy a cocktail without the alcohol.”

Rehorst said Junipre will be the first non-alcoholic cocktail launched by Great Lakes, but that if sales are strong, they plan to introduce additional non-alcoholic offerings.

Wisconsin breweries are also noting the non-alcoholic trend.

Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery launched a non-alcoholic version of their popular Riverwest Stein last spring. Brewery founder Russ Klisch said he wanted to get in on the growing market.

“There was no question we were looking at the NA trend in the United States to see who is doing what here,” Klisch said. “It is important to jump on it and be one of the first, so we went ahead and made the decision.”

Lakefront Brewery said given the success of their non-alcoholic Riverwest Stein, they may explore releasing more non-alcoholic options in the coming year.