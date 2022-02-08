CLEARWATER, Fla. — With roughly a year left in the Cleveland Street and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard construction project, redevelopment agency officials are holding a public meeting to update residents on the progress and brainstorm ideas on how to help affected businesses.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hacienda Corralejo Mexican Kitchen, located at 1238 Cleveland St.



The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Hacienda Corralejo Mexican Kitchen, located at 1238 Cleveland St., in Clearwater.

The roadway on Cleveland Street from Missouri Avenue east to San Remo Avenue, and on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard from Cleveland Street southeast to Court Street, remain partially ripped up as crews work to replace utilities and create a new stormwater drainage system.

City officials say the goal of the project is to create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly road that leads into the heart of Clearwater.

"If you don't live in the area, the enhancements are a more beautiful street that you'll be able to drive into the heart of downtown," said Clearwater's CRA Director Amanda Thompson. "If you do live in the area, you'll see all of the enhanced bicycle connectivity, the environmental benefits, there's going to be larger planting areas so when it rains the rainwater will be treated and clean naturally."

Improvements include new sidewalks, bike lanes, safer intersections and new on-street parking.

A spokesperson for the city of Clearwater said crews are working to maintain access to businesses and homes to the greatest extent possible. Resident Joseph Chatman said he's avoided going to a lot of businesses on Cleveland Street because of the toll it's taking on his car.

"You don't really want to drive your car in there, because you don't know if you're going to hit a pothole a nail, something," he said."Any type of debris that will mess up your car. Then it's coming out of our pocket that no one will reimburse us for."

Thompson said in order to help local businesses, the CRA implemented a voucher program during the holiday season.

During Tuesday's meeting, agency officials will be asking residents and business owners for ideas on other ways they can assist these businesses. ​