HOLDEN, Mass. - With Sunday’s Super Bowl approaching, you may be looking to serve up something special to guests as they watch the big game.

Kerry Dwyer is an ICU nurse who started making charcuterie boards during her free time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry posted one of her charcuterie boards on social media, and it gained a lot of interest. From that point on, her charcuterie creations became a business, CharCUTErie Woo, taking orders for her specialty boards and later hosting workshops.

On Monday night, Kerry and her husband, Tom, were at Seven Saws Brewing in Holden, teaching over 30 people how to make their own boards.

“You kind of have to have an eye for it. A lot of the different colors on the board with the fruit and everything, we really try to balance that out,” Kerry said. “There’s certain ways to fold the meat, just so it looks appeasing on the board.”

The board at Monday night’s workshop included a salami river. Many of the ingredients CharCUTErie Woo uses for their boards are from local farms and shops in Central Massachusetts.

“I think about the classes, they’re a super fun night out,” Tom said. “They’re awesome events and we will teach you step-by-step how to make the board that’s on the picture. Every single class is different. We have people that go to multiple classes because every time it’s a little different. We always have a ton of fun.”

To place an order with CharCUTErie Woo and for more information, click here. On Feb. 14, CharCUTErie Woo is hosting a Valentine’s-themed workshop at Wormtown Brewery.