The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $23.9 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year. Out of all of those gifts, candy is expected to be the most popular gift of choice.

At the Speach Family Candy Shoppe in Syracuse, they're anticipating this week will be their busiest of the year. Some of their top sellers include chocolate covered strawberries, truffles, and peanut butter potato chips.

The shop's president said a lot of prep work goes into meeting customers needs, both with in-person and online orders.

Like many other businesses throughout the pandemic, it's been a bit of a struggle to find help. However, they say they will be ready.

"So, we're calling in friends, family. I actually have a friend that's flying in from Florida to help us deliver next weekend so I mean she's the one that's coming the furthest distance, but we call in as many troops as possible," said Speach Family Candy Shoppe President and 4th Generation Chocolatier Michael Speach.

Speach Family Candy Shoppe is located on Lodi Street in Syracuse. They've been making homemade candy since 1920.

