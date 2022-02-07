BELLEVUE, Wis. — There’s a part of Hunter Svoboda’s job as a waitress at Tucson’s Southwest Bar & Grill that’s taken on additional importance in recent months.

“Communication is key,” Svoboda said while waiting for an order from the kitchen.

From supply chain-induced shortages to increases in the cost of wholesale food, restaurants around the state are finding ways to work around the challenges they face.

Shortages can run from to-go containers to the immediate availability of chicken tenders and other foods.

That has restaurant owners and managers spending time and effort to make sure they can get the products to meet the needs of their customers.

A report from the National Restaurant Association said businesses have seen wholesale food prices up as much as 60% for things like beef and 50% on fats and oils.

Additionally, about 95% of restaurants have faced significant supply chain delays and shortages of vital food items.

Tuscon’s general manager, Steve Paustenbach, said he’s able to find the food and ingredients they need — but sometimes it takes a little more work.

“Overall it’s been a challenge, but it hasn’t been an insurmountable challenge,” he said. “We are able to maintain the quality and get the customer served.”

Increased wholesale food costs have some businesses nudging up menu prices to help offset those expenses.

Paustenbach said Tucson’s is increasing prices, but by an amount that keeps the customer in mind.

“We took a look at it and said, ‘How little can we raise it?’” He said. “We’re just trying to ensure we have enough to maintain the business as is.”

Svoboda said customers are generally understanding of the situation restaurants face.

“As long as you’re friendly and tell them what’s going on, they’ll be more understanding,” she said.