SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cracked walls and sagging floors are small signs that can indicate a big issue — damage to a home’s foundation.

What You Need To Know Ohio has been hit by a few winter storms already



Some homeowners will begin to notice their home isn’t as fortified as they’d hoped



The cold weather and added precipitation on the ground can be a major problem for a home’s foundation



It can result in major structural issues



The smallest crack or leak can be a warning sign of bigger issues

“You can see cracks in the drywall, you may come across doors and windows that are tough to open and shut,” said Adam Kozelka, operations manager at Ohio Basement Systems. “And outside, you might even see your chimney starting to lean.”

Kozelka said homes have the most foundation issues during the winter months.

“Winter, specifically with the cold weather, does have the most foundation issues and it's a combination of things, contracting from the cold, and then also all of that snow, once it thaws, it's going to find its way into all the cracks that enlarge during the winter,” said Kozelka.

He said acting quickly can save homeowners a lot of money.

Scott Asman, a resident of Sandusky, has owned his home since 2001. Years of snowstorms and heavy rain have left his home’s foundation in shambles.

“I want it fixed, because otherwise it's cheaper to fix it upfront than it is to let it go and fix it down the road,” said Asman, a client of Ohio Basement Systems. “[After] a heavy rain the water would puddle in the floor down there and you can see it back there, there were these dark spots there. And it would puddle just enough to be a nuisance. So I just let it go and figured okay, one day I'll fix it. Then, of course, it got to the point where I needed to do something.”

Asman is trying to avoid having to replace the home’s entire foundation, an operation that Kozelka said, depending on the size of the house, could cost $50,000 or more.

“That's a very stressful situation. They'll have to lift and support your floor off of the foundation wall, completely tear it down,” said Kozelka. “Another thing that a homeowner could do themselves is make sure that the gutters on the outside aren't just draining right there on the ground. Make sure that they get a downspout extension to get that water far enough from the foundation.”

Kozelka said if there is a small crack or leak, it’ll eventually be a big one. So, if homeowners see warning signs, he recommends they call an expert.

Companies, like Ohio Basement Systems, may help prevent having to replace a home’s foundation by adding equipment like wall anchors or waterproofing.

“Making sure that you're taking the preventative measures is going to save you a ton of money and give you the security of knowing that we're giving you a lifetime warranty against any inward movement,” said Kozelka. “And once we do the waterproofing, we're gonna give him a lifetime warranty against any leaks.”

Afterall, he said, if people have a healthy foundation, they have a healthy home.

