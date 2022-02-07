WORCESTER, Mass. - Last year was a busy year for movie making in Worcester and it appears 2022 will be more of the same.

The city hosted nine film productions last year, including for movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Confess, Fletch,” “The Tender Bar,” “Spirited,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and the Showtime series, “Dexter: New Blood.”

By comparison, there were three projects in all of 2020.

Edgar Luna, Worcester’s business development manager, said the City has already confirmed one movie to be filmed later this month, and three films are considering using Worcester in their projects.

Luna said the city’s look helps get it on the big screen.

“We have some beautiful buildings, we have modern architecture, we have historic buildings, we have significant streetscapes, parks,” Luna said. “And also we have eight colleges and universities and they are always willing to help out because of the campuses.”

Luna said the movie industry gives a boost to the city’s economy, as production companies pay for hotels, transportation, locations, and other services while here.