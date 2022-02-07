KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A playful growl from Bella, the resident therapy dog at St. Paul Elders long term care facility, means a quick break for playtime with her favorite humans.

But it’s not all fun and games. This is Bella’s full-time job. Working with director Sondra Norder, Bella’s helping ease the stress caused by growing staff shortages.

“Prior to the pandemic, there’s studies that showed year over year there was a 25% drop in the number of people becoming CNA’s,” said Norder. “[That] is obviously the backbone of long-term care and aging services.”

The six-year certified therapy dog veteran won’t be the one to deliver mediations to residents, but her fluff is ready to help calm any patient nerves.

“Bella is certainly a tool here that we use for a number of things including just differentiating us from other employers,” said Norder. “We have a dog here, we have an awesome dog here, and she’s a source of joy and comfort to our staff just as much as our residents and patients.”

Bella helps bring comfort to the staff during a continued tough time. In the past year, Norder has struggled to fill on average up to 10 shifts daily. As a former CNA herself, she’s had to step in to cover any gaps.

“We figure it out, but it’s exhausting,” said Norder. “It’s exhausting day after day, after day to have to figure it out, it’s obviously contributing to the burnout that health care workers are facing right now which is just exasperating the problem.”

St. Paul’s was one location with some of the highest needs in the state. It is now receiving help from deployed Wisconsin National Guard members who completed training this month.

“Every little bit helps,” said Norder. “No little time that anyone can offer is too small.”