A growing cohort of lawmakers are expressing concern over the Internal Revenue Service’s planned use of facial recognition software set to roll out later this year.

What You Need To Know A growing cohort of lawmakers are expressing concern over the Internal Revenue Service’s planned use of facial recognition software set to roll out later this year



Come summer 2022, to submit a self video taken on a smartphone or webcam as identity verification through the third-party platform ID.me in order to access tax documents from the IRS



On Monday, a group of House Democrats penned a letter to IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig asking the agency to pause the planned rollout of the ID verification system



A group of over a dozen Senate Republicans last week issued an open letter saying they are “deeply concerned” about the rollout "for many reasons"

In late November, the IRS announced a new “mobile-friendly verification procedure” to allow Americans to access their tax information, like Child Tax Credit payments or filings from previous years, online. The new system – which will go into effect for all users by this summer – will require individuals to submit an identity document as well as a self video taken on a smartphone or webcam as identity verification through the third-party platform ID.me.

Users with existing IRS logins can currently access their information the traditional way, but are encouraged to create an ID.me account “as soon as possible,” per the IRS.

On Monday, a group of House Democrats penned a letter to IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig asking the agency to pause the planned rollout of the ID verification system, citing potential safety concerns and saying the IRS should “consult with a wide variety of stakeholders before deciding on an alternative.”

“We write to you with great concern regarding the IRS’s plan to employ face recognition software requiring millions of Americans to have their face scanned by a private contractor,” Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal D-Wash., and Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., wrote in the letter. “Any government agency operating a face recognition technology system – or contracting with a third party – creates potential risks of privacy violations and abuse.”

The lawmakers pointed to a major cybersecurity breach that impacted Customs and Border Protection in May 2019, in which tens of thousands of images and personal information from travelers was accessed and later appeared on the dark web.

“The subcontractor cyberattack and ensuing fallout was significant, but the cybersecurity risk with the IRS’s plan is far greater: millions of Americans use the IRS website annually for a variety of vital functions, and, as a result, each of them will be forced to trust a private contractor with some of their most sensitive data,” the lawmakers wrote in part.

The letter raised a number of additional concerns, including the possibility of racial bias in the software and lack of universal access to internet or broadband services, which they said might “result in less Americans filing for the earned income tax credit.”

ID.me has maintained that its services are both secure and equitable, saying in part that its multi-step authentication procedure “bridges the gap in access for all demographics without sacrificing security or compliance.”

But lawmakers are asking the company to make its internal studies public and to disclose what exact methods will be used to protect users’ information and to ensure the algorithms work equally for all groups across the country.

Concern over the expanded partnership between the IRS and ID.me is bipartisan. A group of over a dozen Senate Republicans last week issued an open letter saying they are “deeply concerned for many reasons” about the rollout, and requested commissioner Rettig respond to a number of questions no later than Feb. 27.

“The IRS has unilaterally decided to allow an outside contractor to stand as the gatekeeper between citizens and necessary government services,” the letter read in part. “The decision millions of Americans are forced to make is to pay the toll of giving up their most personal information, biometric data, to an outside contractor or return to the era of a paper-driven bureaucracy where information moves slow, is inaccurate, and some would say is processed in ways incompatible with contemporary life.”

The group, headed by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and which included Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas and Richard Burr, R-N.C., cited a number of similar concerns as House Democrats, including the ever-present threat of cyberattacks that have breached government systems before.

While there are reports that the IRS is considering altering its plan given the mounting criticism, the agency has made no public comment as to potential alternatives. Spectrum News has reached out to the IRS and the Treasury Department for comment.