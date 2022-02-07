The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced a series of updates to the College Scorecard website in an attempt to offer more robust, transparent data for students nationwide.

The College Scorecard, created during the Obama administration, was designed to help students evaluate which colleges provide the best value. Monday’s updates include an interactive web tool that allows students to compare a school’s metrics – like cost, graduation rate and post-college earnings – against other institutions and national averages.

“For so many students and families, the college search process can be overwhelming,” education secretary Miguel Cardona wrote of the changes. “But easily accessible, high-quality information about higher education institutions can help students determine which college or university is the best fit for them.”

“The updated and enhanced College Scorecard shines a spotlight on affordability, inclusivity, and outcomes, over exclusivity and colleges that leave students without good jobs and with mountains of debt,” he added.

Some of the data included in Monday’s update was made unavailable during the Trump administration in 2018, when then-education secretary Betsy DeVos repealed an Obama-era rule requiring the department publish earnings and debt data on career training programs that were primarily housed at for-profit colleges. That rule aimed to cut federal money for programs that repeatedly left students strapped with heavy debt and low incomes.

The move was met with criticism from some lawmakers for decreasing transparency and contextualized information for students, and for not doing enough to go after schools that failed their students.

Now, the Education Department has re-added “institution-level earning data,” which offers prospective students insight into their potential career outcomes at certain schools given historic data on the alumni population. College Scorecard will also now publish how well the average alumni from an institution fairs in the economy compared to a typical worker with a highschool diploma.

Cardona further detailed the announcement during Monday’s Community College National Legislative Summit, where he also emphasized the Biden administration’s efforts to make higher education – particularly community college – more affordable.

Hours earlier at the same event, first lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered the news that two years of tuition-free community college would no longer be included in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

President Biden scrapped the tuition plan as he tried to win the support of key Senate Democrats who objected to the scope and cost of the overall measure, and whose votes he desperately needed given solid opposition from Republicans in a chamber split 50-50.

But the “Build Back Better” bill ended up stalled in the Senate anyway, and one of those Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, recently declared that measure “dead.”

On Monday, Jill Biden told the Association of Community College Trustees national legislative summit that the president will continue to push Congress to adopt the proposal.

“We knew this wouldn’t be easy — Joe has always said that,” the first lady said Monday. “Still, like you, I was disappointed. Because, like you, these aren’t just bills or budgets to me. We know what they mean for real people, for our students.”

“Joe doesn’t quit. He doesn’t give up. He is keeping his promise to rebuild our middle class and he knows that community colleges do just that,” she added, to applause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.