Drivers are critical for the supply chain as the trucking industry moves more than 72% of the nation’s freight tonnage.

Students like Shamane Dent from North Carolina are trying to fill that gap by taking part in a training program at Lake-Sumter State College to his earn Class A Commercial Driver's License, which will allow him drive this big truck on the roadway.

Dent is a father to a 1, 6, 10, 13, 14, and 20 year old. He wants to support them by being a truck driver.

“They mean everything, everything,” said Dent.

He was working in an auto shop and saved up enough money to buy his own rig for $25,000. With his license, he plans to work his brother – also a truck driver – delivering freight between North Carolina and South Carolina.

“This is more like a passion.”

He knows important of his job with the shortage of drivers and the issues going on with the supply chain.

“You have to be part of the solution and not the problem.”

According the American Trucking Association, the current driver shortage is 80,000. The ATA estimates that nationwide the industry will have to recruit nearly one million new drivers over the next decade to keep up with demand.

Richard Griffin is an instructor teaching Dent and others in the class. He has 20 years of trucking experience and two million miles on the road. “Every day there is a shortage of drivers, there are not enough drivers to pick up supplies,” said Griffin.

He said the goal of this training in partnership with the college and Sun State CDL is to get as many people trained as possible. Since the program started in May at Lake-Sumter State College, 300 students have going through the program. The training can be up to two weeks with around 20 students in each class.

“We teach the basic skills from straight line, backing up, offset and alley docks.”

As for Dent, he says he learned so much and cannot wait to get his license and help with the trucking shortage. He has this message for others future drivers looking to help out.

“Be willing to come work hard and learn. You will be repaid for it by the lives and people you help.”