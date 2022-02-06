KENT, Ohio — Gwen Rosenberg is living the sweet life as the owner of Popped! in Kent and Ravenna.

What You Need To Know Valentine's Day is just a week away One business owner said most of her customers shop for their treats on Feb. 14 People should know what their partner likes before they go to the store

She makes and sells delicious treats, including chocolates.

“When you eat a really good chocolate, you just feel good," Rosenberg said. "It kind of warms you up a little bit.”

Her store is getting ready for Valentine's Day by making a lot of chocolate.

"In our kitchen, we will go through hundreds of pounds," she said. "I mean, it is just sort of a constant and steady production process.”

While some people are already shopping for their loved one's Valentine's Day goodies, she said not everyone is so prepared.

"The ladies, you know, grandmas and moms, will come in pretty early getting treats for their kids, or their grandchildren," she said. "Then the fellas usually show up right exactly on Valentine's Day, there is a lot of last minute shopping.”

After 10 years in the business, she has the holidays down to a science and knows the 14th is always a busy day for Popped!

"We try to be fully stocked and have everything ready to go for even our last minute shoppers,” she said with a laugh. "It is definitely a holiday of procrastination and last minute shopping and last minute frenzy, so it’s kind of fun on that day.”

Her advice is for people to know what their partner likes before buying their Valentines Day treat.

"The most important question that I ask all of our customers when shopping, if they need help, is whether their significant other, their heart throb prefers milk or dark chocolate?" she said. "Very important information to know, very critical, kind of like a relationship tester, if you know that or not.”