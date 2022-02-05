CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Melissa Pate was born a Tar Heels fan growing up in her grandfather's store, Shrunken Head Boutique on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. The store opened in 1969.

"I would come in, especially on home games, and so we always gave away buttons on home games, so I would be like the button passer outer," Pate said.

What You Need To Know

It's the big rivalry game Saturday with UNC and Duke squaring off

It's also Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in Chapel Hill

For one Chapel Hill legendary location it's bittersweet since the store can't open its doors for the big day

Decades later, Pate never expected she'd take down priceless memories. That was until a flood from malfunctioning sprinklers on the floor above six weeks ago didn't give her much of a choice.

"The tiles ... they were just buckled in. Some were on the ground, some were still holding a bunch of water. It just like saturated the floor," she said.

The water destroyed merchandise, the walls, ceiling and much more. Pate had to get rid of nearly everything. She says renovations will take months and cost thousands of dollars.

"And it's been like really [hard on] my parents and my aunt because, you know, they would have kept it like this for forever. So, for them trying to wrap their brain around not being able to duplicate this has been not fun," Pate said.

On the bright side, Pate says being able to save all of her family's memorabilia was nothing short of a miracle.

"That was the hard thing with the insurance company is that it's hard to put value [on this stuff.] A lot of it is so sentimental to us, and you know our store was built on the memorabilia," she said.

From vintage posters to old photographs, Pate's thankful the heart of what makes the store unique didn't wash away. Although losing a store front days before the big rivalry game has its downsides. UNC hosts Duke Saturday in Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in Chapel Hill.

"Anytime we play Duke is a huge, huge day for us and especially since we're on the five-win streak. But we are offering free shipping online to help push that business," Pate said.

It may not be the start of the year anyone had planned, but Pate and her family are Tar Heel strong and know the store will bounce back.

"We love the community coming in. We love to hear those stories of like all the students shopping here, and hopefully one day they're alumni, and they bring their kids here. And we want to be here for the next 50 years and start the tradition over again," she said.

The store is continuing to sell merchandise offering free shipping if you order online.

