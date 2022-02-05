DURHAM, N.C. — Tiffany Coley is a creator expressing herself through her art.

"Something that is a raw material, we get to see it transform into something beautiful," Coley said.

What You Need To Know Tiffany Coley is a jewelry maker who teaches an entrepreneurship course for artists and craftspeople





Coley turned her passion for art into a full-time job





The City of Durham and a Triangle nonprofit want to keep the entrepreneurial spirit going by providing a free 10-week course for other artists and craftspeople

Initially, jewelry making was a hobby for the mother of two.

"I would bring my baby to the studio in the stroller and just sit him right outside the studio door while I was working," she said.

Coley later realized her passion could be a business.

"I wanted to be home with my kids, but I still needed a way to supplement our income at home," she said.

Coley left her full-time job and never looked back.

"Fast forward to now, I'm still doing all those things, but I'm also teaching people what it took me many years to learn running it as a business," she said.

Today, Coley is an instructor of an entrepreneurship course teaching local artists the skills they need to be successful.

"It's easy to I think put a price tag on things and sell things, but it's not always easy to find out how do I arrive at that right price," she said.

Coley wants other artists to know their worth and says knowledge is key.

"I think a lot of people don't necessarily have that confidence because they don't have the information to know they're operating it as a business," she said.

Click here for more information on how to apply for the 10-week course.