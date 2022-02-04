A letter from two congressmen has travel nurses worried.

The letter published on Jan. 24 asks the COVID-19 response team coordinator with the White House to look into whether travel nursing agencies are violating consumer protection laws with higher priced contracts for staffing.

What You Need To Know

  • Jordan Carrigan has been a travel nurse for 14 years

  • Since the pandemic began, she's been traveling around the country working on the front lines

  • A letter from two lawmakers has her worried travel nurses' pay could be capped

That makes some travel nurses, like Fort Mill nurse Jordan Carrigan, worried this will lead to a trickle-down effect from the agencies.

Eventually, she believes it will limit the money travel nurses make.

"Start with the CEOs, start with the CFOs, anyone that’s getting bonuses — why don’t we cap them? Why are we capping nurses that are out there saving lives?” Carrigan said. “What’s more important? A budget or a life?”

Carrigan has been a travel nurse for 14 years. She leaves this Sunday for a new assignment in Pennsylvania.