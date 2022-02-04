A letter from two congressmen has travel nurses worried.

The letter published on Jan. 24 asks the COVID-19 response team coordinator with the White House to look into whether travel nursing agencies are violating consumer protection laws with higher priced contracts for staffing.

That makes some travel nurses, like Fort Mill nurse Jordan Carrigan, worried this will lead to a trickle-down effect from the agencies.

Eventually, she believes it will limit the money travel nurses make.

"Start with the CEOs, start with the CFOs, anyone that’s getting bonuses — why don’t we cap them? Why are we capping nurses that are out there saving lives?” Carrigan said. “What’s more important? A budget or a life?”

Carrigan has been a travel nurse for 14 years. She leaves this Sunday for a new assignment in Pennsylvania.