ORLANDO, Fla. — The Labor Department’s jobs report Friday showed U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in January.

What You Need To Know The leisure/hospitality industry saw largest January job growth



Hotels like Floridays Resort Orlando are hiring



More visitors coming to Orange County, reflected in new tourist tax numbers

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in leisure and hospitality expanded by 151,000 in January, reflecting job gains in food services and drinking places (+108,000) and in the accommodation industry (+23,000).

The Floridays Resort Orlando is among several hotels in the Orlando area hiring. The resort has 52 openings, mostly for housekeepers and food and beverage workers, according to General Manager Cedric Pas.

The resort is part of Paramount Hospitality Management, which operates five hotels in the Orlando area. The management group has more than 200 openings among the hotels, according to Corporate Director of Human Resources Amanda Sarraf.

“The jobs are there," Pas said. "It’s just the people aren’t there to come out and work."

Pas is hoping to fill his employee gaps soon, as the resort’s bookings continue to rise.

Orange County’s tourist development tax collections in December 2021 went up nearly 165% compared to December 2020, according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond. December 2021 also saw the third highest collections on record overall.

Amid the difficulties of the pandemic, Pas said he is glad to be in a position where he can hire again.

“For me, that’s the best thing ever,” he said. “I absolutely enjoy it.”