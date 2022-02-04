RALEIGH, N.C. — You can find delta 8-THC at just about any hemp dispensary in North Carolina.

Hemp is legal in the Tar Heel State because of the 2018 Farm Bill, which separated it from marijuana and removed it from the Controlled Substances Act.

But dispensaries could be just the beginning.

Eric Stahl is getting ready to open The Burnt Pot—A Hemp Joint, the Triangle's first hemp lounge, this month.

He has been coming up with drinks for his business.

“We just started doing tastes till we found the right mix," Stahl said, preparing a concoction.

So far, it looks like a kid's drink.

"Some nice grape soda on top," Stahl adds.

But the Granddaddy Purple cocktail is for adults only.

“We're going to do a 50-mg shot right on top there," Stahl said.

That is 50 mg of delta-8 THC infused into one of several drinks Stahl will soon be selling at his store in Raleigh.

“We actually dove headfirst into the medical cannabis market in Colorado living there back in 2016, and my wife was not at all into cannabis," Stahl said.

Stahl says his wife, who suffers from Crohn's disease, finally tried marijuana, and the couple never looked back.

"All of a sudden found more relief from marijuana and CBD plants than she ever found from over 25 different pharmaceuticals she was on," Stahl said.

He says their goal is to be a gathering place for hemp enthusiasts and recreational users.

In addition to drinks, The Burnt Pot will sell baked goods such as cupcakes and apple fritters, all infused with delta-8 THC.

The strengths vary from 10 milligrams to 50 milligrams.

“If a new customer came in who has no delta-8 experience, we'd probably start them with a 10 mg or even half of that, 5 mg, edible for a nice soft effect, like a wine buzz euphoria," Stahl said.

Adults 21 and older can vape and enjoy delta-8 THC-infused goods and drinks in the store's laid-back, colorful environment.

“The goal in here was to make it very relaxing and chill," Stahl said.

Friday is National Hemp Day, and Stahl says it's an opportunity to destigmatize hemp. He hopes The Burnt Pot can change a lot of peoples' minds.​