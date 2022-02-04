MAYVILLE, Wis.— There’s a lot more in Freds Bed and More now than when it opened in 2015.

“We started out just being mattresses and futons and it just took people coming in saying, ‘Do you have living room furniture? Do you have lamps?’” said Janine Andes who owns the store with her husband, Jeff. “The more requests we’d get in then that’s what I would try to carry and that’s how we’ve grown to a little bit more than beds.”

That growth — and increasing sales — allowed the business to transition late last year from an appointment-only basis to a store with set retail hours several days a week.

“Sales have increased every year and even through the pandemic that actually jumped more than I expected,” Janine Andes said. “I think it was because people weren’t traveling, they weren’t taking their money and traveling all over the place and they wanted to make the home they were living in more comfortable.”

The business was recently named the winner of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Main Street Makeover Contest.

The Andes said they plan to use the money, and technical expertise that come with the award, to improve store-front signage and visibility and to install new display windows. The work is expected to be done this spring.

Jeff Andes said the store helps fill a need in the community of a little more than 5,000 people.

“I think it’s huge for the people in the community,” he said. “I think our next closest store is probably 20 minutes to a half hour away and we have a pretty good population of elderly people.”

They like being part of the community.

“We’re seeing a real revival of the downtown and a beatification. We’ve got good restaurants, good stores and good people running them,” he said. “It’s really great to see that even if one place comes in and doesn’t make it, it seems like somebody on their heels and wants to take that spot.”

For the Andes there’s satisfaction in helping people every day.

And it’s nice when they hear positive responses from their customers and the community.

“It means a lot to people to have people willing to invest in a business in a small town, because it’s not always easy,” Janine Andes said. “My goal is to keep our prices low so the locals can afford to shop here and they do keep their business local and hopefully we draw people from outside the community as well.