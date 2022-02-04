WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A sport played together by humans and dogs is growing in popularity across Wisconsin.

It’s a canine chorus when you walk into the Macina home. They’ve got a total of nine dogs, thanks to their love of border collies.

Pam and Guy Macina are the co-captains of the Dells Disc Dogs, a team in a worldwide canine frisbee league. When asked what they love about dogs, Pam said “how much time ya got?”

When they learned about K9 Frisbee Toss & Fetch, they fell in love.

“[It] is really what we're already doing in our yard,” Guy Macina said. “It's like a football field, a little bit diamond-shaped.”

Long story short, you get 60 seconds, and the goal is to throw as many frisbees as far as you can to your dog. They catch it, and bring it back.

Their team plays in a worldwide league with hundreds of teams. The scores are sent to one person in Ohio who tabulates the winners, that’s how they play “against” one another from anywhere.

The Macinas emphasize that anybody can play. It doesn’t matter how young or old they are, or whether they’re disabled. All you need to be able to do is throw a frisbee, and pick it up off the ground.

While they’re competitive, it’s a lot less about winning, and more about spending time with dogs and other dog lovers.

“It’s just so good for our attitude and our mental stability to get out there,” said Pam Macina.

This isn’t just in Wisconsin Dells, there are teams in Appleton, Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Kenosha, just to name a few.

Each season runs for five weeks. That entire five-week season costs $15 with one dog, and an added $5 for each additional dog.

The next season begins March 1.

If you’re interested in playing with Dells Disc Dogs, click here. To find a league, click here.