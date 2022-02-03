BOONE, N.C. — Just a month ago, the slopes in the North Carolina mountains were shut down for three days.

"That hasn't happened in about a decade," Appalachian Ski Moutain owner, Brad Moretz said.

The state was seen repeated blasts of snow and wintry weather that has caused disruptions for many. Once the snow started to fall, Moretz says they worked hard to get everything back open.

"It never stopped. We stayed open through the whole storm. We had our snow plows on the road constantly, and people continued to come up and ski all through it," Moretz said.

One of those skiers is visitor Daniel Rupp, who came to Appalachian Ski Mountain from Hong Kong with his two kids. He is staying in the area longer than expected because COVID-19 travel restrictions.

However, Moretz and his family are now enjoying the outdoors and teaching his son how to ski. He says their desire to be outdoors is something he hears from many visiting the mountain.