President Joe Biden is set to visit New York City Thursday, as his administration looks to highlight steps they are taking to address the rise in gun violence across the country.

Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland will attend a meeting at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan before visiting with community violence intervention leaders in Queens.

They will be joined by Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, several members of the NYC congressional delegation, as well as other local leaders.

On a call with reporters previewing the trip, a senior administration official described New York as a city that has “successfully deployed many strategies like those the president supports” to address gun violence.

At NYPD headquarters, Biden will participate in a meeting of New York City’s Gun Violence Strategic Partnership - which involves law enforcement agencies coming together to share intelligence. A fact sheet provided by the White House described the group as “one model of the strategies” the Department of Justice hopes to replicate.

Biden’s trip comes on the heels of a violent few weeks for the city, including the deaths of two NYPD officers, who were shot when responding to a call in Harlem.

“What the President wants to really say is that he has the backs of communities. He understands what it means to keep your family safe … and that is what he's working very hard to do,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Spectrum News NY1 a day before the visit.

Timed with the president’s trip, the Department of Justice is set to unveil Thursday some new steps aimed at curbing gun violence.

Those measures include a new initiative to train prosecutors across the country on how to handle cases that involve so-called ghost guns, privately made firearms that are usually untraceable because they lack identifying serial numbers. The administration will also add new resources to so-called strike forces set up to tackle gun trafficking, according to senior administration officials.

Last year, the DOJ established law enforcement strike forces to focus on guns heading into five cities - including NYC, via the so-called “Iron Pipeline” along I-95 up the East Coast. They have already launched 540 investigations, and seized nearly 3,100 weapons, according to a White House fact sheet.

As part of his visit, Biden is also expected to tout steps his White House has already taken, including allowing cities to use hundreds of billions of dollars from last year’s COVID relief legislation to hire new police officers and enhance community policing efforts.

A senior administration official said the White House will also continue to lean on Congress to pass hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for community policing and community violence intervention programs as part of the federal budtet.

Biden and Adams

The president’s trip will mark the latest in a series of meeting a between Biden and Adams.

Adams has already visited the White House twice in the past year - once for a meeting on gun crime, and another time for a conversation about infrastructure. The two also have spoken over the phone a number of times.

.@ericadamsfornyc is at the White House for his meeting this afternoon with Biden, the AG, and others about gun violence @NY1 pic.twitter.com/Dv23ngGWtq — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) July 12, 2021

The mayor has on more than one occasion referred to himself as the “Biden of Brooklyn” - and just recently boasted that Biden would call him his favorite mayor if asked.

Asked about the mayor’s relationship with Biden, Jean-Pierre said the “president respects the mayor and the work that he's trying to do … They have a growing relationship that’s still new.”

In a midterm election year, Adams could also prove politically beneficial for Biden - his “tough-on-crime” approach, serving as a buffer against Republican attacks over the rise in violent crime.