NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio — While realizing their dream of opening a business of their own, one couple is now facing the reality of inflation and supply shortages affecting their business.

Northeast Ohio couple and co-owners of Cocky’s Bagels, Keene Cockburn and Natalie Bata, always knew they wanted to start a business.

“We started off as a food trailer in 2017,” said Bata. “We started out doing late-night gigs at Around the Corner in Lakewood and then our brand evolved into a little bit more. We found this spot in 2019.”

The couple said they’ve recently opened a bakery, which was a long-term goal of theirs. It’s next door to the business and is closed off to the public. They said bakery staff can now make bagels homemade.

While the business has grown, they’ve run into challenges due to inflation.

“It has spiked all of our prices, especially our cream cheese, our chicken. I know we’re paying pretty much more all around the board for everything,” said Cockburn.

He said the price for a case of chicken used to cost $35, but now it’s up to $108.

The Consumer Price Index reports food prices increased 0.5% in December. The index shows food away from home increased 6% over the last year, which is the largest increase since January 1982.

“We just had a cream cheese shortage about a month ago, so for about two weeks straight, we were trying to find anywhere we could get cream cheese,” he said. “Our mac and cheese bites, a big fan favorite, we can’t even get those anymore.”

The couple had to totally stopped selling them.

The couple said while they continue to work through supply chain issues and inflation, it’s important to keep moving forward.

“Through the tribulations, we’ve definitely been triumph in certain avenues, the bakery being one of them, and so it’s cool to see the positive come out of this negative,” said Bata.

For more information on Cocky’s Bagels, click here.