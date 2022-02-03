​COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is providing space for employees to spend the night to make sure they can get to work. Health care systems across the state are working to make sure they stay open during this winter storm.

Elizabeth Seely, Chief Administrative Officer of the Hospital Division at the Ohio State University, said a big part of that is making sure they have enough employees.

“Part of that plan includes having accommodations for faculty and staff who would like to stay over at the hospital overnight,” said Seely.

She said OSU can host up to 145 employees overnight, using vacant patient and operating rooms.

“We’ve also planned for overflow, so in that instance we have cots available,” said Seely.

University Hospitals in Cleveland are offering the same options for staff. This is the statement they provided Spectrum News 1:

“UH Medical Centers are working to assure locations for rest and rejuvenation for health care givers should it be challenging for them to travel to and from their work facility,” the hospital said in statement provided Spectrum News 1. “Staff are encouraged to bring extra clothes, medicines and toiletries to work in the event they need to stay.”

For those who choose not t​o spend the night, Seely said the OSU grounds crew is clearing the way for them.

“A lot of it does revolve around making sure our roads and sidewalks are safe,” said Seely.

It is the second time this winter Ohio State has enacted its emergency preparation plan.