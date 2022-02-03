WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A panel designed to advance wind power projects in North Carolina and the infrastructure to produce sector jobs has gotten some encouragement from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper spoke at Thursday's first meeting of the Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies in Wilmington. He urged members to work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits.

A renewable energy company has already proposed a project off the northeastern North Carolina coast. The federal government also has started the process for leasing an area east of Wilmington. Cooper had created the panel through an executive order last June.