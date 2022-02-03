WAUWATOSA, Wis.— Across the nation, many first responders are having troubles recruiting and keeping their numbers up.

That's also the case for police departments in Wisconsin.

Many police departments across the state are seeing a decrease in recruits. It’s one of the multiple reasons the Wauwatosa Police Department has to get creative to bring more officers in.

Recruitment is a full-time job for training and personnel Lieutenant Katie Gierach. She has spent many hours checking her inbox to see if anyone has responded to the station's job postings. In her 17 years on the job, she said this is the lowest recruitment she has ever seen.

“This year we're hoping to hire 17, so these are numbers that we have never seen before. We will have a young, inexperienced police force, but we are excited about that to have the eagerness of these newer officers,” Wauwatosa Police Lt. Katie Gierach said.

Along with an increase in calls for defunding, and more recently, police officers being shot in the line of duty, departments are facing a variety of struggles to recruit new officers.

“Those are definite challenges, and it might dissuade someone from coming into the field, but those instances are rare," said Gierach. We support our officers and provide excellent training and we have everyone's back. The police profession is very honorable. It requires a lot of integrity, respect, and compassion."

Currently, the Wauwatosa Police Department is looking to hire 12 new officers, which is a big deal for a department their size.

“It’s about 12% of our sworn staffing, so it’s a significant number to fill,” Gierach added.

A big gap to fill indeed. That's why the force is getting creative by reaching out through social media, handing out flyers and even offering a $7,500 signing bonus for any officer who joins in 2022.

“We pitched the idea to our elected officials, and they loved the idea, and they even doubled the amount of money that we asked for. So, it shows they are really dedicated to helping us fill our recruitment need,” Gierach said.

So far, they have four new officers currently in the academy, and like many other departments, they are still on the hunt for new, qualified recruits to join their staff and serve their community.

It’s an uphill battle many departments are facing, but they hope the recruiting efforts pay off over the next few years.

For more information on Wauwatosa Police Department's hiring process, click here.