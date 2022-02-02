If the nation’s top health agencies recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, the Biden administration is ready to ship the shots right away, a top White House adviser said Wednesday.

Pfizer submitted its data on the vaccine — which is specially formulated for children ages six months through four years old — to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, setting it up for a review from the agency.

“Following FDA authorization, we would immediately begin packing and shipping doses to states and healthcare providers,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

“And in short order, following CDC recommendations, parents will be able to get their kids under five vaccinated at convenient locations, locations they know and trust,” he added.

Zients later clarified that the timeline could range anywhere from several days to one week after the FDA endorsement.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is set to meet to review Pfizer’s data on Feb. 15, according to the agency’s website.

If authorized, the Biden administration can then begin shipping the shots.

The final step is a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose advisory panel has not yet announced when it will meet to review the data on shots for the country’s youngest demographic.

“Please know that the FDA will not cut any corners in their review process,” said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Wednesday.

Murthy said that the wave of omicron cases throughout the country actually helped Pfizer collect more data and shift its strategy to include a third shot of the smaller dose designed for young kids.

In December, Pfizer announced that children under 2 looked to be protected but that the antibody response was too low in 2- to 4-year-olds. It’s not clear why, but one possibility is that the extra-low dose was a little too low for the preschoolers.

Since the preliminary results showed the shots were safe, Pfizer added a third dose to the testing in hopes of improving protection.

Murthy said the change will be evaluated by the FDA.

“Whether that changes the risk benefit profile is what the FDA will be assessing, but there has been developments since December on the data front,” the surgeon general said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.