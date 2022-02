Pizza Hut closed all of its Western New York locations in the summer of 2020, but guess what? It's coming back.

According to a company spokesperson, 10 new stores will be opened throughout the region by the end of this year.

Right now, the closest Pizza Hut locations to Western New York are in Rochester and Erie, Pennsylvania.

The exact locations have not been revealed just yet.

Pizza Hut officials in a statement say they "couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region."