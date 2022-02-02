MADISON, Wis — A top financial institution with a large footprint in Wisconsin is looking to grow their top talent.

What You Need To Know A banking leader in Wisconsin offering about a hundred different openings

Industry professionals say BMO careers can go in a multitude of different directions

The company recently decided to up their starting pay to $18 an hour

“I applied for the position, I got the job and I have never left,” Lori Breunig said about her three-decade career where she now oversees BMO’s Madison Hilldale branch.

“It’s been a great organization to work for," she said. "There’s always been opportunities for me to advance my career in whatever way I wanted to."

“This is a company that really supports that kind of development and growth,” Regional BMO President Anthony Hudson said.

With more than a hundred openings for roles all across the state, he said there is more of a need today than ever. It’s also the reason BMO recently offered a new perk to help with colleague work/life balance.

“We recently made the announcement that we were increasing our minimum base pay to $18 an hour,” Hudson said.

Hudson said there is ample room for advancement and his recently promoted executive assistant, Kelly Deegan, agreed. She started in sales and worked her way up through wealth management before traveling the state talking top techniques.

“You don’t have to have that banking experience or background to work here,” she said. “I had an attitude of wanting to learn and those mentors were able to teach me ways to be successful in each role that I’ve had throughout my time here at BMO.” Deegan said about her almost 14 year career.

Hudson said that training competent and passionate people is how the company cultivates success.

“I mean, at the core of it our job is to help our customers make real financial progress. And we believe that we can train and teach individuals from all backgrounds how to do that,”

As for Breunig, she said she won’t ever leave.

“BMO has continued to be a place that I want to continue to work and end my career with, to be quite honest.

learn more about those postings at https://jobs.bmoharris.com/us/en.