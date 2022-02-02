Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., suffered a stroke last week but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his chief of staff Carlos Sanchez.

Luján, 49, began experiencing dizziness and fatigue before checking himself into a hospital. He was then transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he “was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum,” which impacted his balance.

“As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” Sanchez wrote in a statement. “He is currently being cared for at UNM Hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery.

Luján and his family thanked the doctors and staff at both hospitals, and asked for privacy, as well as “your continued prayers and well wishes.”

“Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico,” Sanchez wrote.

It’s unclear how long Sen. Luján will be absent, but his departure from Washington puts Democrats’ fragile 50-50 at risk with a number of key issues that Congress needs to address — including President Joe Biden’s replacement of retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Democrats will need all 50 of their votes to confirm Biden’s nominee if Republicans do not support the president’s pick. A number of Republicans have voiced their opposition to Biden’s announcement that he will nominate a Black woman, though at least one prominent member of the opposition party has dismissed that argument.

“Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

News of Luján’s stroke sent ripples through the Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most lawmakers did not comment on the potential political ramifications, but rather expressed their best wishes for the New Mexico lawmaker and his family.

“Our thoughts, our prayers, our most fervent well wishes go out to Ben Ray and his family,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. “I was glad and relieved to hear that he is expected to make a full recovery, and all of us are rooting for him every step of the way between now and the day he makes his return to the Senate.”

“We look forward to his quick return to the Senate, and I believe the Senate will be able to carry forward with its business,” Schumer told reporters.

“The entire Senate is praying and pulling for our colleague Sen. Lujan,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell added. “I know all 99 of his colleagues are thinking of him every day, rooting for swift and smooth recovery, and are already looking forward to the next time we see him.”

“My hope is that we all love each other enough to just slow down, do work that we can get done that won’t be affected by his being gone and get him the hell back here when it’s safe,” North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “Gosh, just the nicest guy in the world.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called Lujan "a fighter" in a Twitter post, adding: "Wishing you a healthy and speedy recovery, Senator."

“My hope is that Ben Ray will put himself first for the next few weeks so he gets an absolutely full recovery, because I can’t do this job without his help,” fellow New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich said Tuesday.

“It’s hard to evaluate what it means for here,” Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, said. “On the human level, it’s scary. It just reminds all of us how good health is something we hope to be blessed by.”

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said they have heard “very, very positive news” and acknowledged that his absence highlights the difficulty of operating in a 50-50 Senate.

“We’re in a 50-50 Senate so for any of us, at any time … I mean, that’s just what we live with every day,” she said, referencing absences related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons echoed similar sentiments.

“Today we should be focused on Ben Ray's health and his family and his recovery,” he said, calling it “a reminder that in a 50-50 Senate with important work in front of us, any unforeseen or difficult developments can make that harder.”