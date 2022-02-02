Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his role as president of CNN Worldwide, effective immediately.

Zucker, who has been with the network for nearly a decade, wrote in a memo to staff that he did not disclose a "consensual relationship" with a colleague, which came to light during the network's investigation into the conduct of former anchor Chris Cuomo.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker wrote. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

CNN identified the colleague as Allison Gollust, CNN’s chief marketing officer. In a statement, Gollust said that she will remain with the network.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.