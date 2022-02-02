Federal officials looking into a recent spate of bomb scares at historically Black colleges and universities across the country say the investigation is of the “highest priority” as they race to identify possible suspects or motives behind the numerous threats.

The FBI on Wednesday released a statement saying the threats are “being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes” with assistance from more than 20 field offices across the country. The FBI's statement says the agency is also investigating threats made against houses of worship.

“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the agency continued, adding they are unable to provide further information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating the string of threats.

Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi

Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Arkansas

Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida

Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia

Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi

Kentucky State University in Frankfort

Mississippi Valley State University

Morgan State University in Baltimore

Philander Smith College in Little Rock

Spelman College in Atlanta

Tougaloo College in Jackson

University of the District of Columbia

Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans

"We take these threats incredibly seriously," Psaki said. "It is scary, it is horrifying, it is terrible that these students, these faculty, these institutions are feeling under threat."

Psaki went on to say that officials are still evaluating "what we think the origin, the reasoning, the motivation" behind the threats might be, but said there is no clear assessment yet available.

Tuesday, which coincided with the first day of Black History Month, marked at least the third time this year that historically Black institutions of higher learning were targeted by bomb threats. Both Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans received threats on Jan. 4; Spelman College in Atlanta also received a threat around two weeks ago.

FBI officials have reportedly identified a handful of suspects associated with the threats, according to separate reports from ABC and NBC News. The FBI referred Spectrum News to a statement on their website when reached for comment.

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.

