FLORIDA — Gas prices in Orlando are out fueling the state average of $3.44 for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

The average price in Orlando on Wednesday was $3.47, compared to $2.45 a year ago. The average price in Florida a year ago was $2.43 for a gallon of regular.

The agency reported that gas prices will go up as fuel demand rises for spring break and summer road trips.

When it comes to saving some gas and cash, AAA recommends combining errands to limit driving time and removing excess weight from your car.

For some travelers, SunRail is their preferred route to savings.

“You pay more in tolls and gas than you pay for the ticket. It’s well worth it,” said Laura Simonelli.

Her husband David added, “$5.50 for my wife and I to come up here to have a birthday lunch for her round trip and back down to Kissimmee. That’s for two people.”

GasBuddy analyzed data from their app last year. They found Thursday was the most expensive day to buy gas, followed by Wednesday.

Monday was the cheapest day of the week for fuel purchases.