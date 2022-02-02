MASS. - Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. d/b/a Family Dollar is being cited $1.5 million in penalties for over 3,900 violations of the state’s meal break laws, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

The AG’s Office issued two citations to Family Dollar for failing to provide staff members who worked over six hours in a day at least a 30-minute meal break. At 100 Family Dollar locations across the state, 620 employees were affected. Massachusetts’ law gives workers the right to at least a 30-minute meal break for each six hours worked in a day.

Most of the stores are in low-income neighborhoods, according to the AG’s Office.

“Workers give us their time, energy, and efforts to keep businesses running and our economy afloat,” AG Healey said in a released statement. “These citations should send a message to all companies that they need to do right by their employees and provide meal breaks consistent with the law.”

The AG’S Fair Labor Division began investigating Family Dollar after receiving multiple complaints from employees who weren’t getting proper meal breaks because of staffing shortages. According to the investigation, from 2018 to 2019, Family Dollar often cut necessary payroll hours, leaving stores short staffed. Employees were often required to remain on store premises even when they could take their meal breaks. State law requires the opportunity for employees to leave work during their 30-minute break.

Family Dollar employs over 900 people at over 100 stores in Massachusetts. There are six Family Dollar locations in Worcester, two in Chicopee and one in Pittsfield.