Smith, who opened his Homecomin’ restaurant at Disney Springs in 2016, has now set his sights on a new concept at Orlando International Airport.

In a recent Facebook post, Smith revealed plans for a retro-style diner called Sunshine Diner.

“It’s taken many years, but finally people from all over the world will get to taste us,” Smith wrote. “Don’t expect anything like our other restaurants, it will be unique and part of my dream to revitalize the great American diner.”

Smith also shared concept art of the new restaurant, revealing the layout and the color scheme.

Sunshine Diner is expected to open sometime this summer and will be located in the airport’s new Terminal C, which is set to open in July.

Smith, who is from Florida, was once Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef.