The announcement, just days before World Cancer Day on Friday, is a personal one for the president: Biden’s son, Beau, died in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

It’s also an issue close to the heart of Vice President Kamala Harris: Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was a breast cancer researcher who died of colon cancer in 2009.

And cancer is a pain shared by millions of Americans across the country: According to an estimate from the American Cancer Society, there will be nearly 2 million new cancer cases this year, and more than 600,000 deaths from the disease.

The revamped program’s other goal is improving the experience of people and families living with and surviving cancer, with the ultimate aim of “ending cancer as we know it today.”

In 2016, the year after Beau’s death, then-President Barack Obama called upon his vice president to lead the nascent moonshot program, with the goal of achieving “a decade’s worth of advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.” Congress allocated $1.8 billion to the program over 7 years; roughly $400 million in funding remains.

A senior administration official said that the White House is “very confident that there will be robust funding going forward,” noting that battling cancer is an issue with widespread bipartisan support.

At a White House ceremony outlining the plan, Biden will also announce the new role of Cancer Moonshot coordinator, as well as a multi-agency “Cancer Cabinet,” including the Departments of Energy, Defense, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture, medical agencies including the FDA, CDC and NIH, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Biden will also announce the intent to host a Cancer Moonshot summit at the White House.

The president, who will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden and the Vice President, will also call for Americans to get “back on track” in terms of cancer screenings, noting that there have been more than 9.5 million missed cancer screenings in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president will also aim to ensure equitable access to screening and prevention through at-home testing, mobile screening in communities without access to clinics and through community health networks, which the White House strengthened during the pandemic.

President Biden has spoken extensively about battling cancer in the aftermath of Beau’s death. In 2016, when Biden announced he wasn’t seeking the presidential nomination, he said he regretted it because he “would have wanted to have been the president who ended cancer, because it’s possible.”

Last year, as president, when touring a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Michigan, he said that “I want you to know that, once we beat COVID, we’re going to do everything we can to end cancer as we know it.”