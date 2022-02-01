WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Community Action Council is helping people in need file their taxes, to make sure they are receiving their full return.

Starting Tuesday, the WCAC is offering free tax services to low-income families through its volunteer income tax assistance program.

Executive Director Marybeth Campbell said IRS-certified volunteers are taking virtual appointments only. She said if people have a hard time using technology, you can visit their office and drop off their tax documents for scanning and uploading.

“Last year we did about 900 tax returns, give or take a few, which is a little lower than what we normally do, I think in part due to the pandemic,” Campbell said. “But the virtual option has been another accessible option for people and a little more seamless in some cases, so that’s how they kind of managed the flow of returns and that equated to almost $2 million in return in the EITC and others.”

Main South CDC, Plumley Village and Worcester State University offer the program. To learn about the qualifications, click here.