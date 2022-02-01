ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sharing authentic Lebanese food is one way Ihab Elannan hopes to open minds to a new culture and provide a taste of home for others.

“We’ve received so many comments from so many people who believe our food tastes even better than what we have back home,” said Elannan, a longtime Anaheim resident.

Elannan opened Little Arabia Lebanese Bakery & Cuisine in 2014 in West Anaheim, a hub for Middle Eastern businesses. It’s a cultural destination for Arab-Americans and immigrants.

While the area hasn’t been officially designated, Elannan, along with other community members, have been asking the city of Anaheim for the past 10 years to officially name the area as Little Arabia District. They’ve seen how other designations like Koreatown in Garden Grove and Little Saigon in Westminster are thriving.

“Everybody is proud. They have something for them. It’s not all for them, but you know what, they’re recognized by their area and why can’t we have the same?” said Elannan.

He believes designation will boost businesses in the community and lets residents know that their place in Anaheim matters. The community has tried everything, including inviting Council member Gloria Ma’ae to businesses in the area, including Elannan’s.

“We love Little Arabia. It is part of the unique character that makes up Anaheim. As a city, we must look at the larger area, which itself includes a wide range of people and businesses. What is clear is there is plenty of room for Little Arabia to grow organically as part of a diverse and economically thriving Brookhurst Street,” said Mike Lyster, spokesperson for the city of Anaheim.

While Elannan would like to see the area designated soon, he understands changes take time.

“We live here. We work here. Our businesses are here. Everything we have is here. We believe in this area. We want to stay in this area. So at least they should show us some appreciation that we’re also growing this area, like Disney did,” said Elannan.

With no promises from the city, Elannan still hopes people will open their minds and hearts.

