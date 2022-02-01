PORTLAND — Members of Maine's fishing industry and state regulators testified Tuesday in favor of the creation of a new $30 million fund to help lobster fishermen cope with new rules meant to protect whales.

Federal rules make an approximately 950-square-mile (2,460-square-kilometer) area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January. A proposal from Democratic Rep. Holly Stover would create the fund to provide grants to lobstermen and other fishermen affected by the rules.

Stover said the proposal is about protecting an industry that is central to Maine's economy and cultural identity.

“The lobster industry is an economic driver of our local economy, hands down,” Stover said. “This is not a fisheries disaster, this is an economic disaster.”

The Maine Department of Marine Resources would administer the new fund. Stover said the money could be used for necessities such as mortgage and boat payments and to buy new gear needed to comply with the whale rules, which include a host of new restrictions on trapping lobsters off New England.

Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Mane Department of Marine Resources, testified that the proposal “highlights the severe financial impacts of the federal regulations intended to protect Atlantic right whales” on some Maine fishermen. The rules are designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.

The Maine Lobstermen's Association, a large trade group, also testified in favor of the proposal. Executive director Patrice McCarron said the cost to comply with the new whale conservation rules will be at least $50 million and could be much more.

Gov. Janet Mills, attending the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., told Spectrum News Maine that she stands with the state's fishermen.

"The lobster fishing industry is a $2 billion industry in our state, it's extremely important to us that we maintain it. These are difficult jobs. It's an incredibly important foundation of our economy," Mills said. "So I will continue to be on their side. I won't stop fighting for them. No matter what the federal government does."

The proposal would require votes in committee and before the full Maine Legislature.