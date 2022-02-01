HORTONVILLE, Wis. — The past two years have kept Kane Carew busy at All World Ford in Hortonville, Wis.

He’s seen a market for new and used vehicles unlike any other.

What You Need To Know Cars and trucks are still selling quickly

Auto analysts expect new U.S. vehicle sales to increase in 2022

The average transaction price for both new and used vehicles have increased the past two years​​

“The last two years have been a lot of fun because everyday something is different,” said Carew, who is in sales. “We get different inventory in all the time and as soon as something hits the lot, vehicles don’t last here 30 days.”

Brisk sales were the hallmark of 2021 as dealers across Wisconsin and the nation faced a shortage of new vehicles, largely due to slowed production during the pandemic and a semiconductor shortage. That’s also driven up demand — and average prices — for used cars and trucks.

Some prospective buyers are doing whatever they must in order to make sure vehicles they are interested in don’t slip away while they think about their options.

“A lot of times if they’re interested in something they put a deposit down on it,” Carew said. “If they see it Monday, it could very well be gone by Wednesday.”

Automotive analyst Edmunds forecasts 15.2 million new cars will be sold nationwide this year, up about 1.2% from 2021. It said that’s due largely to pent up consumer demand.

While the supply chain is still working itself out, All World General Manager Rick Karcz said the dealership is seeing more new cars coming onto the lot.

“We kind of wait and see when those convoys come in. That’s the excitement over here. We all kinds of get up and cheer,” he said. “They’ve been coming more steadily and I think what’s happening is Ford is trying to get those out to us as soon as they can.”

Some of those new cars will go onto the lot and showroom while others will fill out orders placed by customers weeks or months ago.

When it comes to getting new inventory, Karcz said the dealership sifts through sales data to be precise in what it orders.

“We look at what the packages are, the equipment, the color and what kind of engine is in there,” he said. “When we have something in stock, we want to make sure it’s the vehicle people are going to buy.”

That buyer may not even be from Wisconsin.

“We go pick someone up at least once a week from out of state at the airport,” Carew said. “They come here, pick up a vehicle, and end up driving it home.”